Beautiful home on gorgeous private 130 acre lake. Home is located on spacious landscaped lot on a private paved road. A total of 6 garage stalls for cars, boats and toys. Grand master suite with sitting area, deluxe bath and walk-in closet. Home features 2 fireplaces, grand master bedroom, a 2nd master bedroom, giant kitchen, great room, family room, 2 sun rooms, formal dining room, large multi-level brick patio, covered deck and workshop. Security cameras and security system. Unfinished walk out basement ready for your finishes. Large shore station. Energy efficient geo-thermal heat pump. Lake includes good fishing, swimming, pontoon boats allowed. Includes common area for 4-wheeling & access to river frontage. List agent related to seller
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY – Jim Wilkinson had hoped to make it to 50 years in the restaurant business before he retired. And two years ago, with a popular new p…
ASHLAND – As construction continues on Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools’ new facilities, the school district’s Board of Education still has pl…
WAHOO – Doris Karloff had planned to resign as the chair of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 22, but the longtime board member…
Yutan- In what turned out to be a close game to the end, the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to knock off Yutan 46-43 at Yutan …
WAHOO – The first six months of 2021 saw a lot of activity in Wahoo and Saunders County, including the coldest temperatures seen in many years…
WAVERLY – At a special meeting on Dec. 20, the Waverly Board of Education approved new ward boundaries for its district.
- Updated
Jim Wilkinson established HoneyCreek Dining — then named Shirley's, after his mother, who was also a co-founder — in September 1976.
RAYMOND – Raymond Central High School students no longer have to mask up for class, after the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department’s dir…
WAVERLY – The year 2021 is almost in the books and it is time again to take a look back at the stories that made “The News.”
ASHLAND- In a high-powered matchup of No. 1 against No.2 in Class C-1, the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team was too much to handle for W…