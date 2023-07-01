Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - Check out this fabulous new construction home that checks all the boxes for modern living. This stunning two-story masterpiece boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, offering a balance of space, comfort and style. The spacious eat-in kitchen provides the perfect setting for gatherings or family dinners. You will be in awe over the granite/quartz countertops that create a visually striking focal point throughout the home. The open floor plan offers endless possibilities for entertaining or simply relaxing with your loved ones. As you make your way upstairs prepare to be in awe over the luxurious primary suite, along with two additional bedrooms and a convenient laundry room offering comfort and convenience. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a brand-new home that combines style and functionality. Come visit this new construction home today! Builder is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Nebraska.