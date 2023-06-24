Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - Check out this spectacular newly constructed 2 story home built by Gifford Construction in the popular Morningside Pointe Subdivision. You will not be disappointed with the modern finishes, stylish quartz/granite countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring this home has to offer. The main floor with eat in kitchen, walk in pantry, office space, large drop zone, and nice sized family room make for a great floor plan. The second floor master suite, with double sinks and walk in closet along with the upper level laundry room are an added bonus not to mention the unfinished basement with plenty of space for a 5th bedroom and family room! Call today for your private showing! Builder is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Nebraska.
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $509,500
