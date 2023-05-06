Katie Sears Thompson, M: 402-670-0005, katie.searsthompson@bhhsamb.com, https://www.@bhhsamb.com - This Brooks Hollow stunner, is better than new! Open and inviting 4 bedroom, 3 bath, custom built ranch home is move in ready. In the finished lower level you will find a great sized family room with electric fireplace, kitchenette/bar area, 4th bedroom, a large bathroom, and ample storage. Heated 3 car garage, fully fenced back yard with covered patio, wi-fi water sprinklers, HVAC, and garage opener, and so much more!