Nik Beninato, M: 402-682-1691, nik@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - You won't want to miss out on this better than new semi-custom built ranch home. Located in a desirable East neighborhood. This 4 bed, 3 bath home comes with a partially fenced yard and stunning landscaping. The main floor boasts an open floor plan featuring custom shades to compliment the natural lighting. The kitchen offers granite countertops, lots of storage space, and modern appliances. A main floor laundry room and drop zone, along with a 3 car heated garage and spacious lower level family room add to the many amenities this home has to offer. Call today for your private showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $445,000
