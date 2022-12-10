4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $345,000

Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - Not sold yet, ready for a contract! Laid back name, laid back design. There's nothing pretentious about the "Chuck" floor plan at SunRidge Place, but there's so much to appreciate! 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths, zero entry grading, and a great interior flow! The living space is located on one side of the home while the beds, baths, and laundry are conveniently located on the other. Great central island and pantry in the kitchen! This home also comes with a full finished basement for your storage needs. Builder holds a NE real estate license.