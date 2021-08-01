 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $325,000

Cyndi Whitten, M: 402-208-8859, cwhitten@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Unbelievably versatile building! Has been everything from a single family residence, to apartments, offices, day spa, day care – and more! What can you imagine for this almost 4,000sq ft beauty? All the work has been done: Newer roof, plumbing, ac/furnace, fire alarm system, upper level egress and handicap ramp/entrance. Beautifully decorated! Move in, or make your business dream come true! Thousands of cars pass by every day and plenty of parking! Strikingly poised on the intersection of Main Street and Military – this gorgeous Victorian speaks for itself. You won’t want to miss it – priced to sell!

