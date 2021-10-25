Steve Steager, M: 402-740-3739, steve@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Very spacious open floor plan with large primary bedroom and bath. Bedrooms 2,3, & 4 are nice sized as well. Very well kept home with an oversized 2 car garage and a large fenced in back yard with deck ready for a pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MALMO – Fire departments from five Saunders County communities fought a blaze Thursday afternoon that destroyed a home on an acreage northeast…
- Updated
WAHOO – Jeff Barnes has climbed over fences, crawled under tree branches and gotten his car stuck a few times in his quest to find hidden hist…
- Updated
ASHLAND – A two-car accident may have been caused by a drunk driver early Sunday morning on Interstate 80 near Ashland.
- Updated
WAHOO – Thomas Neal earned three Purple Hearts and a Combat Infantry Badge while serving in Vietnam. But he turned them down.
ASHLAND – Members of the Prairie Point Quilt Club have been busy lately finishing handmade, patriotic quilts to present to 16 local veterans d…
ASHLAND – The agenda was small, but the decisions were big for the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education Monday night.
FREMONT – The girl was 6 years old when she first told child advocacy workers that she had suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a Wahoo polic…
- Updated
MEAD – With daughter Reagan as their guide, the Dukat family made their way through the Mead FFA Chapter’s corn maze Friday night.
- Updated
EAGLE – A Lincoln man was injured when he was thrown from his motorcycle near Eagle.
WAVERLY – The campaign to recall a District 145 school board member is wrapping up the effort to gather signatures.