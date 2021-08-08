 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $225,000

Nik Beninato, M: 402-682-1691, nik@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - This super cute 4 bed, 2 bath home is updated and ready for new owners. It has newer windows, appliances, furnace & water heater. This stylish home sits on a corner lot and also features a large 2-car garage.

