4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $215,000

Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome this one of a kind 2 Story gem located in Fremont! Features include 4 BD, 2 BA, a large living room, spacious dining room and 2 car garage. Fall in love with the unique woodwork, 9’+ ceiling height and hardwood flooring. Oversized kitchen offers updates throughout including new flooring (2021), refurbished cabinetry (2021), new hardware (2021) and a newer sink (2016). Beautiful main level BA has been completely renovated and will not disappoint (2018/2019). Primary suite offers a walk-in closet and an expansive sitting area. Finished LL features a rec room, office, oversized laundry area and an abundance of storage. Step outside and enjoy the spacious covered porch, covered patio, large backyard, storage shed and mature landscaping. Other updates include newer Pella windows (2007) and newer PVC plumbing (2015/2016). Welcome Home!

