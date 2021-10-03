4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $195,000

Jacqueline Wurstner, M: 402-681-0711, jacqueline.wurstner@bhhsamb.com, https://jacquelinewurstner.bhhsamb.com - Showings start Saturday, October 2nd. Come see this 4 bedroom multilevel on a quiet street in Fremont. Large living room features cathedral ceiling and large windows for lots of natural light. Sliding glass door in kitchen opens onto nice sized covered deck. Large fenced in back yard. Lower level family room with wood burning fireplace. Large workshop in garage, great for all your projects. One block from Milliken Park, close to shopping, restaurants and other parks. New roof, gutters, HVAC, kitchen floor and dishwasher in 2020. Selling “as is”, seller to make no repairs.