Jan Nicola, M: 402-720-5413, jan.nicola@gmail.com, www.nebraskahomes4u.com - **OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11:30-1:00**Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Taste of modern and touch of rustic meet in this 1.5 story on a corner lot. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated fixtures, lights, and so much more. The primary bedroom has a large 8x6 walk-in closet, a 2nd closet and a full bath. Second bedroom is on the main floor and two additional bedrooms upstairs! Main floor laundry/drop zone. Detached garage with loft for extra storage. Window blinds stay, but curtains do not. Ring doorbell and security system do not stay. All measurements approximate.
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $189,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – The solution to safety issues at the intersection of Highway 6 and 66 is a roundabout, according to the Nebraska Department of Trans…
WAHOO – The owners of a Wahoo child care facility have a habit of turning former industrial buildings into spacious areas for children to play…
WAVERLY – The resignation of longtime business manager for District 145 was approved by the Board of Education at its Nov. 1 regular meeting.
- Updated
WAVERLY – A Bellevue man caused an estimated $35,000 in damage after driving through a fence on the grounds of Waverly Public Schools.
WAHOO – A Wahoo man in prison for attacking law enforcement officers with a semi is appealing his sentence.
WAHOO – This weekend’s downtown retail shopping event will kick off the holiday shopping season in Wahoo.
WAHOO - On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Roads began reconfiguring the intersection of Highway 77/92 and Highway 109 as temporary measure…
- Updated
That project, with its strong recreation, flood control and economic development aspects, joins opportunities already identified at Lake McConaughy, Lewis and Clark Lake and Niobrara State Park on the committee's list.
LINCOLN – “Do or do not. There is no try.”
WAHOO – A motorcycle rider caught with drugs after a crash near Mead has entered a plea in Saunders County District Court.