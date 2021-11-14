 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $189,000

Jan Nicola, M: 402-720-5413, jan.nicola@gmail.com, www.nebraskahomes4u.com - **OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11:30-1:00**Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Taste of modern and touch of rustic meet in this 1.5 story on a corner lot. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated fixtures, lights, and so much more. The primary bedroom has a large 8x6 walk-in closet, a 2nd closet and a full bath. Second bedroom is on the main floor and two additional bedrooms upstairs! Main floor laundry/drop zone. Detached garage with loft for extra storage. Window blinds stay, but curtains do not. Ring doorbell and security system do not stay. All measurements approximate.

