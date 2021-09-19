 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $135,000

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Cute 4 bedroom house with, 1 car garage! Main floor bathroom and 2nd floor bathroom with laundry hookups. This home has space for you to grow. Newer AC, hot water heater & roof. Fenced yard! This is a must see house.

