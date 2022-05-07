 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $995,000

Johnathan O'Gorman, M: 402-595-8857, johnathan@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - Stunning, better-than-new executive 4 bed 5 bath walk-out ranch located in the coveted Prairies development. No details missed w/designer finishes throughout. Foyer w/herringbone patterned tile flooring seamlessly flows into open main level boasting spacious living room w/floor-to-ceiling stone fire place flanked by built-ins. Gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, huge center island w/breakfast bar, walk-in pantry & dining area. Gorgeous primary suite w/impressive walk-in closet system & full bath w/dual vanities & tile wet room. Second bedroom, 3/4 bath, office, large laundry, powder room & mudroom complete the main level. Entertainer's dream lower level w/incredible custom wet bar, family room & theater room perfect for movie nights. Two lower level bedrooms, half bath, full bath, and even a dedicated exercise room. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered deck & p

