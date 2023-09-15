Tom Ly, M: 402-201-3949, tomlypjmorgan@gmail.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Welcome you to an Oasis, as you enter through the double gated entrances! Enjoy the majestic view of Nebraska 4 seasons backyard with beautiful 5 acre tree lined lot, no back neighbors backs to the iconic Elkhorn River. Make your lifestyle dreams come true with this wonderful home!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY — One of Bob Maag’s bucket list items was to one day see Waverly High School host a regional marching band competition.
The Bishop Neumann volleyball team was able to walk away with a convincing 25-13, 25-17 and 25-7 sweep over Omaha Westview at home on Sept. 7.…
YUTAN — A year after losing to Yutan-Mead on three different occasions, the Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann softball team enacted some revenge wi…
Friday, Sept 1
For the week ending Sept. 3 there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.