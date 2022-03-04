Justin Lorimer, M: 402-699-1278, justin@lorimerhomesomaha.com, www.lorimerhomesomaha.com - Showings start 3/5/22 - Why wait for new construction when this stunning Elkhorn walk out ranch is so much better! An open floor plan, ornate ceiling detail & floor to ceiling windows to catch the sunset in every room. In the dream kitchen you'll find top of the line appliances, a giant island w/ room to entertain, dual ovens & a butler's pantry. The owner's suit is grand w/ a beautiful view overlooking the backyard & wooded area behind. Electric window shades to keep you comfortable any time of the day. The en-suite bathroom offers heated floors, double vanities & a walk in shower. You'll flow from the bathroom into the perfect master closet that has direct access to the main floor laundry room. The lower level is fully finished & perfect to host gatherings w/ friends & family. There is a large family room, private theater room, full wet-bar & walkout access to the beautiful backyard & patio,
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $850,000
