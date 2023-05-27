Julie Tartaglia, M: 402-215-2156, julie.tartaglia@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Don't just live...LIVE!! This house is PERFECT for living and loving life! Sprawling ranch in popular Windgate Ranch II. 5+ car garage with built in cabinetry, door to pool and 1/2 bath. Enjoy the stunning pool, hardscaping, covered patio, built in grill, AND manicured lawn. Main floor primary suite and two other bedrooms. A fashionista's dream, custom closet (a must see). Optional Murphy bed in third bedroom on main. Over 2100 sq. ft. on main floor which includes the spacious family room open to kitchen and large eating area. Chef's kitchen with over sized pantry and gas cook top/direct vent hood. Finished LL is FABULOUS (yes...ALL CAPS for a reason!). Wet bar, family room, 2 huge bedrooms, AND more storage!This home is a perfect location in the Elkhorn South School District. Close to schools, shopping, parks, 204th and quick hop to Dodge Expressway. You can see the pride of ownership by