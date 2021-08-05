 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $830,000
Kylie Caniglia, M: 402-681-6733, Kylie.Caniglia@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending Stunning 1.5 story 4 bed/5 bath/4 car tandem garage in the sought-after Elkhorn School District. This home has everything you can imagine, upon entering this open concept home you will fall in love. This home features soaring 2 story great room, gourmet kitchen with large island, walk through panty with appliance counter, floor to ceiling windows, private office, and a rec room that features a wetbar off the kitchen with oversized slider with access to the near ½ acre backyard. The primary suite is privately secluded in it's own wing of the home w/ a spa-like bath complete w/laundry access through the large custom closet. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms all with direct bath access, a 2nd laundry, loft and a bonus room. Enjoy your beautiful backyard that features a large patio and a 17 x 20 covered patio. Still time to select finish. This one is a must see!!! ETA 10/21

