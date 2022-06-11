4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $800,000

Joe Evans, M: 402-612-7993, joe3evans@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Stunning 2-year-old ranch in Blue Sage Creek with high-end custom finishes throughout. The kitchen boasts a side-by-side fridge/freezer, double ovens, a wine fridge, and a walk-in pantry with full cabinetry. The primary suite is complete with a 3D custom accent wall, and a luxurious shower with an oversized walk-in closet. Elegance flows to the lower level with a full wet bar, game room and rec room with custom LED backlight ceiling accents. Luxury vinyl floors, custom cabinetry, and breathtaking finishes. The backyard also includes a grilling deck and fire pit. Walking distance to Blue Sage Elementary.