 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $799,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $799,900

Kylie Caniglia, M: 402-681-6733, Kylie.Caniglia@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Wow! Be ready to be impressed with this gorgeous 4-bedroom 1.5 story home. Beautifully done with exceptional detail combining classic design with modern twists throughout. A stunning 2 story entrance with curved staircase that opens to the entertainers dream open floor plan. Enjoy the open floor plan complete with a magnificent kitchen with tons of counter space that offers a 48” gas range, huge walk-in pantry with appliance counter, abundance of storage, spacious living areas with a stunning fireplace wall, private mudroom, large windows with natural light and flex room. A large primary suite that leads into a spa like bathroom, double vanities, with a tiled walk-in shower, soaker tub & a spacious master closet. Upstairs offers a huge loft area,3 bedrooms, all with huge walk- in closets, jack & jill bathroom plus a private ¾ bath and a large laundry. Interior photos are of similar home

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City approves East Hall renovation

WAHOO – The historical significance of a building on the former JFK College campus was taken into consideration when the Wahoo City Council ac…