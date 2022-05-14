Kylie Caniglia, M: 402-681-6733, Kylie.Caniglia@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Model Home Not For Sale Wow! Be ready to be impressed with this gorgeous 4-bedroom 1.5 story home. Beautifully done with exceptional detail combining classic design with modern twists throughout. A stunning 2 story entrance with curved staircase that opens to the entertainers dream open floor plan. Enjoy the open floor plan complete with a magnificent kitchen with tons of counter space that offers a 48” gas range, huge walk-in pantry with appliance counter, abundance of storage, spacious living areas with a stunning fireplace wall, private mudroom, large windows with natural light and flex room. A large primary suite that leads into a spa like bathroom, double vanities, with a tiled walk-in shower, soaker tub & a spacious master closet. Upstairs offers a huge loft area,3 bedrooms, all with huge walk- in closets, jack & jill bathroom plus a private ¾ bath and a large laundry. Interior photos are of si
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $799,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Chris Lichtenberg has advanced to the General Election in the race for Saunders County Sheriff, topping the other Republican candidate…
WAHOO – It was the type of news that any parent would dread hearing.
WAHOO – A woman accused of stealing from a Saunders County village library has changed her plea to guilty, and will be sentenced later this month.
WAHOO — Incumbent John Smaus will likely serve on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors for four more years after unofficial results from t…
RAYMOND — Three candidates are vying for the Raymond Central Board of Education seat representing the school district’s sixth ward, and the wi…
WAHOO – A jury worked into the night May 3 before finding a Malmo man guilty of first-degree murder for killing his 27-year-old fiancée at the…
The owner of a warehouse near the Lincoln Airport is suing AltEn for failing to make payments on a $10,893.75 monthly lease and $1,556.25 for insurance, taxes and utilities.
ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team, which brought home the school’s first state title last March, heard a final roar of the …
WAHOO – The District 5 seat on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors is up for grabs during the May 10 primary election, and it’s a two-way…
ASHLAND – The Primary Election on May 10 will narrow the field of three candidates for Ashland mayor down to two. The two top vote-getters wil…