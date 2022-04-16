 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $799,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $799,000

Kylie Caniglia, M: 402-681-6733, Kylie.Caniglia@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Wow! Be ready to be impressed with this gorgeous 4-bedroom 1.5 story home in popular Windgate Ranches that backs to a treeline! One of the best lots in Windgate Ranches. Beautifully filled w/exceptional detail combining classic design w/modern twists throughout. A stunning 2 story entrance w/ curved staircase that opens to the entertainers dream open floor plan. Enjoy the open floor plan complete with A magnificent kitchen with tons of counter space that offers a gas cooktop, huge walk-in pantry with coffee bar and abundance of storage, spacious living areas with a stunning fireplace wall, a tiled wall powder bath, private mudroom, an abundance of natural light and flex room. A large primary suite that leads into a spa like bathroom, double vanities, with a tiled walk-in shower, soaker tub & a spacious master closet. Upstairs offers a huge loft area with built in storage and bench, 3 bedrooms, all

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wax burner causes house fire

Wax burner causes house fire

WAHOO – A renter in the process of moving out lost a portion of their belongings in a house fire Monday afternoon in Wahoo.