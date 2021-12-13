Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - Model Home Not for SaleDistinctive villa living for those who want the ease of life without lawn or snow maintenance. Privada, Elkhorn’s newest neighborhood combines luxury home sites with stately villa lots. Nathan Homes presents the Windsor where quintessential old world meets modern villa. Collected over time look with soaring 12 ft ceilings, grand entry, oversized windows with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with Bertazzoni Italian appliances, stucco range hood, gathering island, oversized dining space overlook the cozy great room where charm abounds. Primary suite layered in luxury with ceiling details, bath with heated floors, dual vanities, luxury tile and huge walk through closet with built in dresser. Lower level exudes charm, light, and perfect for all your gatherings. Custom fireplace surround and under the stair hidden one of a kind wine room. Enjoy the carefree backyard with
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $799,000
