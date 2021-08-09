Ben Mathes, M: 402-321-8799, ben@one80omaha.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Welcome home! This beautiful home on a nearly 4 acre lot features a private pool, 4 spacious bedrooms, a fully finished basement, and 3 bathrooms. Tile and carpet throughout, custom cabinetry in the kitchen, and a large master bedroom. The finished basement features an open-concept living space. The home is located in the neighborhood of Skyline Ranches, and is only one of only six in the entire nation centered around acreages supporting horse ownership. The large lot and stunning finish to this incredibly unique, equestrian-oriented home makes it a must see! AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $775,000
