 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $759,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $759,900

Kylie Caniglia, M: 402-681-6733, Kylie.Caniglia@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Wow! Be ready to be impressed with this gorgeous 4-bedroom 1.5 story home. Beautifully done with exceptional detail combining classic design with modern twists throughout. A stunning 2 story entrance with curved staircase that opens to the entertainers dream open floor plan. Enjoy the open floor plan complete with a magnificent kitchen with tons of counter space that offers a 48” gas range, huge walk-in pantry with appliance counter, abundance of storage, spacious living areas with a stunning fireplace wall, private mudroom, large windows with natural light and flex room. A large primary suite that leads into a spa like bathroom, double vanities, with a tiled walk-in shower, soaker tub & a spacious master closet. Upstairs offers a huge loft area,3 bedrooms, all with huge walk- in closets, jack & jill bathroom plus a private ¾ bath and a large laundry.

People are also reading…

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doc Little Dog Park opens

Doc Little Dog Park opens

WAHOO – The city’s long-awaited first dog park announced its name as officials celebrated a soft opening last week.