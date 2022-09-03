4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $758,000

Nancy Kehrli, M: 402-690-1099, nancy@nancykehrli.com, www.homesbynancy.com - Wonderful, hard to find 4 BR, 1 & 1/2 story completed new construction w/Primary BR on 1st floor. Primary has 11 x 8-9 walk in closet, a wood accent wall & walkin granite + tile shwr. Kitch has granite, tile engineered hickory flr, light gray cabinet w/hickory island + accents, SS appliances - including gas cooktop & walkin pantry. Wood floors throughout the whole house. Only carpet is on the upstairs steps. Main floor office w/flr outlet & custom made barn doors. Second floor has loft, 3 BRS & 2 full baths. 20x13 patio w/wood ceiling & stone pillars. Flat yard perfect for swimming pool. Bsmt plumbed for wet bar & bathrm. 4 car garage w/3 8' doors, garage dr openers, heater & fully epoxied floor!! Plus a TV outlet, perfect for today's big vehicles. R-19 garage drs. Other features: Reverse osmosis, water softener, garage walls & ceiling insulated, lrg trim thruout, Marvin windows. Landscaping & sprk sys done.