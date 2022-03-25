Justin Lorimer, M: 402-699-1278, justin@lorimerhomesomaha.com, www.lorimerhomesomaha.com - Welcome to this stunning Elkhorn walk out ranch backing to the Zorinsky basin preserve! The open floor plan boasts soaring ceilings, gorgeous lighting, wood floors & abundant natural light. In the kitchen you'll find top of the line appliances, double-ovens, walk-in pantry & a giant island w/ room to entertain. Relax in comfort w/ your favorite beverage on the covered composite deck day or night. A spacious owner's suit boasts a beautiful view overlooking the backyard & wooded area behind, an en-suite bathroom offering double vanities, relaxing tub & tiled walk in shower. The lower level is fully finished & perfect to host gatherings w/ friends & family in the large family room w/full wet-bar, stone fireplace & walkout access to the fenced backyard featuring mature landscaping, large patio & fire pit. Why wait for new construction when you can move right in to this impeccably maintained home.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $750,000
