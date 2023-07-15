Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Photo of similar home. Woodland Homes new Louden plan is just what you have been looking for. Open concept with huge kitchen, great room with huge windows to flood the home with natural lighting. Stone fireplaces, over sized bedrooms, two on main and two down. Wet bar, Jack and Jill bath on lower level, oversized deck partial cover. 3+ car garage so bring the boat. Model home available including virtual tour. Call list agent for details. Home under construction so still time to pick selections. framing May 1, 2023 - Ask about the virtual tour of this floorplan.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $738,234
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY — July 4, 2023 in Waverly had the feel of a cinematic scene from a classic American summer movie. One that you make time to watch when…
Several teams from around the area made their way to the USA Softball Class C State Tournament for 10 and 12 Unders at the Smith Softball Comp…
SAUNDERS COUNTY TRAFFIC INFRACTIONS
WAHOO — In a win-or-go-home game in the B4 Area Tournament at Wahoo, the Valparaiso Post 371 Juniors were able to score a 16-3 win over Schuyl…
If everything were to fall into place, James Arthur Vineyards could break ground on a new event center and distillery in October.