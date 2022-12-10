4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $727,900

Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to the Englewood, another incredible offering from Silverthorn Custom Homes. This Ranch style home was designed to be memorable. Dramatic 11-foot vaulted entry way greats you as you enter the home. As you progress towards the living room you will be awe struck by the cathedral vaulted ceiling that runs the whole length of the living room and kitchen. This open concept floor plan is flooded with natural light, custom cabinetry, high end finishes and unique touches throughout. Escape to the primary suite complete with vaulted ceilings and spa like bath. As you venture into the finished LL you will be impressed with the natural light this walk out basement offers. Expansive wet bar is a must for any entertainer as you welcome guest into the large family room to gather. Enjoy the eastern exposure from your overside cover deck constructed using Trex Composite. Stand out from the rest, step up to Silverthorn e