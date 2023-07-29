Jenna Friesen, 402-984-9081, jenna.friesen@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to 23412 Nancy Circle!A beautiful residence nestled in a peaceful & sought-after neighborhood. The exterior of this property greets you with a picturesque curb appeal,boasting a well-manicured lawn, lush landscaping, & a welcoming front porch; & don't miss the forest-like backyard w/ a gas firepit and the SHE-SHED/playhouse of your dreams! Step inside to discover a warm & inviting interior w/ a well-thought-out floor plan. The living spaces are bathed in natural light, creating an airy & spacious feel throughout.The kitchen, features high-end appliances, designer light fixtures, ample counter space, and plenty of storage, making it a chef's dream. The open-concept layout allows for easy interaction w/ guests while preparing delicious meals.The property boasts 4 well-appointed bedrms, & 4 bthrms. No detail was spared as you will notice-from the custom trim to solid core doors! If you are looking fo