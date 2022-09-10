 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $705,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $705,000

Jeff W Perdue, M: 402-871-4411, jperdue@keystonegroupne.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - BlueStone's 2 Larkmead plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers a large kitchen with Cambria quartz countertops, stone fireplace, and a spacious 3.5 car garage. Enjoy the outdoor concrete patio with sod and sprinkler system included. Agent has equity. Seller is a licensed agent in the state of Nebraska.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular