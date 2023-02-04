Troy Benes, M: 402-658-6522, troy.benes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/troy.benes - Amazing 4 bed, 3 bath ranch home with a 3 car garage located in The Prairies. This new construction home has many great features including an open layout with 10 foot ceilings in the living room, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, main floor laundry and much more. The finished basement has an additional bedroom, bathroom, family room and wet bar. Huge outside covered patio off the back of the home. Schedule your showing today to see what all this beautiful home has to offer. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $695,000
-
- Updated
