Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Open Sunday 1:00 - 3:00 Woodland Homes New Louden IV plan has just been completed and ready to tour and purchase! Plenty of upgrades from Lights, tile, appliances, plumbing, carpet, mirrors, front door and more. Wide open kitchen and great room for entertaining with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Primary bedroom has beamed ceiling and wall of windows. Primary bath has two shower heads with handheld, luxury quartz top with oversized backsplash and framed mirror. Primary closet has three rows of hanging and a safe! Hall bath, 2nd bedroom, drop area, laundry and pantry finish out the main floor. Lower level has a jack and jill bathroom with all upgraded finishes. Bar area and family room has plenty of room to entertain. 3rd/4th stall garage is tandem, 32' deep. Stop out and purchase this home or lets build!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $685,475
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – The Wahoo Board of Education has five candidates for the three seats that are up for election.
Pension income is safe from taxation in these states in most cases, too.
WAHOO – Only one of the four seats up for election in the Saunders County Board of Supervisors has more than one candidate on the ballot.
NORFOLK – A hardnosed Yutan football team gave Class C2 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic a tough contest in the first round of the Class C-2 Football Pl…
Two bidders drove the final $10,400 in the online auction: Charles Herbster and a pair of farmer-brothers.
ASHLAND – With the announcement earlier this year that Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz was not running for reelection, two candidates have put t…
Find out if Social Security benefits are taxed in your state.
Johnathon Kurth and five others died in the crash after his Honda Accord struck a tree. The car had been traveling 100 mph moments before the crash, police said Monday.
The Nebraska lion suffered a wound during its long walk. “Like he had something dragged across him. Or somebody took a shot and grazed him.”
WAVERLY – As Waverly continues its growth, its subdivisions fill in with new housing, the city’s commercial land is bought up and dozed and pu…