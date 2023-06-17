Jeff W Perdue, M: 402-871-4411, jperdue@keystonegroupne.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - fireplace, and a spacious 3.5 car garage. Enjoy the outdoor concrete patio with sod and sprinkler system included. Agent has equity. Seller is a licensed agent in the state of Nebraska.fireplace, and a spacious 3.5 car garage. Enjoy the outdoor concrete patio with sod and sprinkler system included.Agent has equity. Seller is a licensed agent in the state of Nebraska.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $680,000
-
- Updated
