Brian Wilson, M: 402-850-0731, brian.wilson@bhhsamb.com, www.brianwilsonteam.com - Stunning 3-year old Al Belt Custom Homes 2053 Ranch Plan in popular Grandview Ridge Estates. 3450 fsf of gracious living space w/fabulous homeowner upgrades incl fully insulated 4-car garage w/heating & air conditioning, granite epoxy flooring, ceiling fans & ventilation...great for cigar lounge! Massive eat-in kitchen w/custom-built birch cabinets, high end ss appliances incl double oven, quartz counters, hickory wood flooring, oversized craftsman-style painted trim, large pantry, mud room w/desk area & lockers. Living room features stone fp to ceiling, formal dining room/sitting room. Master suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet, bath w/double vanities, whirlpool, walk-in shower. Beautifully finished LL w/2 BR, Jack & Jill bath, large rec room, granite wet bar w/full size fridge, stone fp. Motorized Hunter Douglas blinds. Hardi-plank siding, Pella aluminum windows, super insulation pkg. Shows like a new
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $679,900
