Christopher Johnson, M: 402-215-7739, cjinomaha@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/christopher.johnson - This is Empire Estates extravagant Lexington Heights smart home 2-story plan. Located in the heart of Coventry Ridge, this walkout lot features 2x6 construction with blown in and spray foam insulation to lower bills. This home offers a covered deck with maintenance free decking. The garage is insulated and heated with car charger outlet. Granite/quartz throughout with high efficiency HVAC and H2O. Come view this unique home with 2-story family room with floor to ceiling mantle. Currently building in the Papillion, Gretna, Elkhorn areas but able to build on any lot in Sarpy or Douglas counties.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $665,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CERESCO — There should be a bit of chaos in any good coffee shop. A place that moves at the pace of your day — starting off hectic and gradual…
Nebraska's Peed family and their company have become heavyweight political donors, both nationally and locally. For example, they've poured mo…
WAHOO – As of June 1, all-terrain and utility-type vehicles will be allowed on streets in the city of Wahoo from sunrise to sunset.
CRETE - All season the relays for the Waverly Track and Field have been leading the way for the success the Vikings have experienced. They con…
We reveal the secret life of the fugitive who gunned down his parents in Omaha at age 16, escaped from Nebraska’s penitentiary and disappeared.