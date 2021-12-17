 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $663,290

  • Updated
Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Photo of similar home. Woodland Homes new Louden plan is just what you have been looking for. Open concept with huge kitchen, great room with huge windows to flood the home with natural lighting. Stone fireplaces, over sized bedrooms, two on main and two down. Wet bar, Jack and Jill bath on lower level, oversized deck partial cover. 3+ car garage so bring the boat. Model home available including virtual tour. Call list agent for details. Home under construction so still time to pick selections. (late summer completion 2021)

View More

Tags

