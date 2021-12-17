Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Photo of similar home. Woodland Homes new Louden plan is just what you have been looking for. Open concept with huge kitchen, great room with huge windows to flood the home with natural lighting. Stone fireplaces, over sized bedrooms, two on main and two down. Wet bar, Jack and Jill bath on lower level, oversized deck partial cover. 3+ car garage so bring the boat. Model home available including virtual tour. Call list agent for details. Home under construction so still time to pick selections. (late summer completion 2021)
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $663,290
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Unofficial results in the recall election of Doris Karloff show an overwhelming number of votes in favor of removing the chairperson o…
Authorities aren't yet sure that the body found belongs to the man who reported the fire in the house's attic. But officials didn't find anyone else at the scene, according to the Lancaster County sheriff.
LINCOLN – “Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series” will feature Kara Sousek, of Oak Creek Vineyard, during its next liv…
WAVERLY – Sawyer Riese has some big dreams as a wrestler.
MALMO – The Village of Malmo was awarded a $5,000 grant to bring a unique set of swings to the local park.
- Updated
ASHLAND – An endowed nursing scholarship has been established by an Ashland organization to encourage nurses to work with children.
- Updated
ASHLAND – The streets of Ashland were filled with merriment as the community celebrated “Cruisin’ Into Christmas” last Saturday.
ASHLAND – Kubat HealthCare, a leading health care service provider, announces Dec. 6 the acquisition of Ashland Pharmacy, located at 1401 Silv…
- Updated
Gerald Socha, 70, had made the 911 call about the fire he said originated in his attic. He died of a combination of smoke inhalation and burns, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
WAHOO – The Dec. 18 delivery date for the 59th Annual VFW Christmas Drive is just a few days away. As monetary and toy donations continue to c…