4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $656,766

Come take a look at this Woodland Homes ranch Louden floor plan! Full of smart storage and useful amenities, this ranch plan home is designed to make everyday living easier.The great room presents a clear view from front to back, complete with a floor to ceiling fireplace and a decorative box beam ceiling. A large kitchen island provides space for casual meals, near to the open dining room and outside patio.When it is time for some privacy, the first-floor master bedroom offers indulgences galore, with a walk in closet, and private master bath with a shower and dual sinks.Take your hosting to the lower level which offers another relaxed area to entertain featuring a bar and open media room with a corner fireplace that will be sure to have your guest wowed. Two large bedrooms each with walk-in closets share a full bath with two vanities. We have 2 stories too!