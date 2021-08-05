Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Come take a look at this Woodland Homes ranch Louden floor plan! Full of smart storage and useful amenities, this ranch plan home is designed to make everyday living easier.The great room presents a clear view from front to back, complete with a floor to ceiling fireplace and a decorative box beam ceiling. A large kitchen island provides space for casual meals, near to the open dining room and outside patio.When it is time for some privacy, the first-floor master bedroom offers indulgences galore, with a walk in closet, and private master bath with a shower and dual sinks.Take your hosting to the lower level which offers another relaxed area to entertain featuring a bar and open media room with a corner fireplace that will be sure to have your guest wowed. Two large bedrooms each with walk-in closets share a full bath with two vanities. We have 2 stories too!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $656,766
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …
WAHOO – On Monday, Rhonda Carritt confirmed with the Wahoo Newspaper that the recall petition she filed was related to the proposed solar farm…
- Updated
WAHOO – Despite stifling heat and humidity and a popup thunderstorm, participation and attendance at the 2021 Saunders County Fair was outstanding.
WAHOO – The Bargains For You On 92 Association is proud to announce it is hosting the Bargains For You On 92 event for its inaugural year, to …
WAHOO – Doris Karloff is still reeling.
WAVERLY – It was a perfect storm, Jorge Zuniga said.
CERESCO – Most people don’t put more than 100 miles on their 1923 Model T roadster in one year, Leaford “Lee” Burnett said.
WAVERLY – Paula Peterson grew up loving baseball.
WAVERLY –On Saturday evening, Waverly Fire and Rescue Department responded to a hazmat level 3 investigation at the Waverly Pool in Wayne Park.
WAVERLY – The District 145 website has a new look for the first time in about 18 years.