 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $656,766
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $656,766

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $656,766

Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Come take a look at this Woodland Homes ranch Louden floor plan! Full of smart storage and useful amenities, this ranch plan home is designed to make everyday living easier.The great room presents a clear view from front to back, complete with a floor to ceiling fireplace and a decorative box beam ceiling. A large kitchen island provides space for casual meals, near to the open dining room and outside patio.When it is time for some privacy, the first-floor master bedroom offers indulgences galore, with a walk in closet, and private master bath with a shower and dual sinks.Take your hosting to the lower level which offers another relaxed area to entertain featuring a bar and open media room with a corner fireplace that will be sure to have your guest wowed. Two large bedrooms each with walk-in closets share a full bath with two vanities. We have 2 stories too!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard
Obituaries

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard

LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics