Troy Benes, M: 402-658-6522, troy.benes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/troy.benes - Amazing 4 bed, 3 bath ranch home with a 3 car garage located in The Prairies. This new construction home has many great features including an open layout with 10 foot ceilings in the living room, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, main floor laundry and much more. The finished basement has an additional bedroom, bathroom, family room and wet bar. Huge outside covered patio off the back of the home. Schedule your showing today to see what all this beautiful home has to offer. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $649,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Sometimes the biggest fuel for success is our previous failures. That is the story of Kinslee Bosak of Bishop Neumann, who captains th…
Boys Shot Put
LINCOLN – In his first title fight with Dynasty Combat Sports, Sean Lindgren of Wahoo came out victorious over Tanner Dickey at Spring Brawl a…
WAHOO – There is no doubt, that this past track and field season Zach Fox of Wahoo was the cream of the crop in the area in terms of performan…
Rex Goodell, the shooter, took his own life after Grand Island officers arrived on the scene, authorities said.