4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $645,000

Aubrey Hess, M: 402-312-7796, hello@aubreyhess.com, www.aubreyhess.com - Edward - the smartly-designed floorplan from 4th generation homebuilders, Ramm Construction. Coming home, pull into the garage, leaving backpacks & briefcases in the drop zone. Enter the eat-in kitchen w quartz countertops, massive hidden pantry, custom wood hood, & gas cooktop w/ wall oven. Light pours through the trapezoid Marvin windows following the vaulted dinette ceiling, & wood floors span through the dining room, great room, & sunroom (which is where you’ll spend most of your time enjoying the beautiful corner lot, treed views, & extended patio). A shiplap wall guides you up the 2-story entry to the bedrooms, which have solid wood shelving in closets. The primary bathroom leads to 2 walk-in closets & features split vanities, walk-in shower w/ tile surround, & quartz countertops. Whether it’s the locally-crafted cabinets, precision painting, or meticulous tile work, you’ll notice the attention to craftsmans