4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $640,000

Corner lot in Windgate Ranch. Plan allows side load garage. Custom plan with designated office on main with large bank of windows for optimal light looking onto expansive front porch. Covered patio with wind block by garage placement. Vaulted ceilings. Luxury LVT flooring planned with upgraded granite. Large primary suite with walk in closet and 3/4 bath. Unique front elevation - not your run of the mill, cookie cutter home. Time to pick finishes and color pallet. Lot unattached but Lifetime Structures has reviewed the plans and able and willing to proceed with current plan for lot. .28 acre lot