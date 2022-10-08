4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $640,000

Aubrey Hess, M: 402-312-7796, hello@aubreyhess.com, www.aubreyhess.com - Quality-craftsmanship in every corner, Ramm Construction offers the experience of 4th generation homebuilders. West-facing Westbury plan greets you w/ an extended covered porch flanked by columns complementing natural stone & black Marvin windows. Inside, durable engineered wood floors span from the LR to the kitchen & dining area. Custom, locally-crafted cabinets reach the ceiling, adding to the storage provided by the large walk-in pantry, extended kitchen island, & built-in hutch w/ interior lighting & glass doors. Natural stone appears again on the fireplace from floor to ceiling, drawing the eye up to custom ceiling details. Upgrades carry through to the baths w/ quartz countertops, chrome fixtures, & ceramic tile (& so. much. storage!). Finished lower level offers a flex room, family room w/ electric fireplace, & well-equipped wet bar. Extended 3-car garage & elongated covered patio w/ grid design add to the