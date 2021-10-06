Ken Landolt, M: 402-880-7000, rhino7000@msn.com, www.8807000.com - Welcome home to this warm & inviting 4 bed 3 bath ranch, tucked away on a flat lot w trees as far as the eyes can see. Besides the occasional visitor of deer & wild turkey, you can rest assured you have no other backyard neighbors. This lot is perfectly designed for a pool. Wander up the spiral staircase to the huge 19.6 x 16 covered deck perfect for bird watching or grilling out with friends & family. Inside you will find a large open concept kitchen and great rom built for convenience with raised dishwasher that's easy on the back and soft close drawers, convection microwave, gas stove, pantry, & central vac tucked under the cabinets. Downstairs has plenty of room for a pool table, poker, and has a theater equipped with 7.1 Dolby sound, commercial screen & projector with cellulose insulation for extra sound proofing. Just incase you feel guilty for partaking in too much fun, there is a home gym around the corner to
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $635,000
Updated
