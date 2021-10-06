 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $635,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $635,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $635,000

Ken Landolt, M: 402-880-7000, rhino7000@msn.com, www.8807000.com - Welcome home to this warm & inviting 4 bed 3 bath ranch, tucked away on a flat lot w trees as far as the eyes can see. Besides the occasional visitor of deer & wild turkey, you can rest assured you have no other backyard neighbors. This lot is perfectly designed for a pool. Wander up the spiral staircase to the huge 19.6 x 16 covered deck perfect for bird watching or grilling out with friends & family. Inside you will find a large open concept kitchen and great rom built for convenience with raised dishwasher that's easy on the back and soft close drawers, convection microwave, gas stove, pantry, & central vac tucked under the cabinets. Downstairs has plenty of room for a pool table, poker, and has a theater equipped with 7.1 Dolby sound, commercial screen & projector with cellulose insulation for extra sound proofing. Just incase you feel guilty for partaking in too much fun, there is a home gym around the corner to

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Brigham recall effort fails

WAHOO – The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not…

Tennis team competes twice
Waverly News

Tennis team competes twice

WAVERLY – The Waverly Tennis Team competed in two tournaments over the last week. The first one was their home invite on Sept. 23 and then the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics