Aubrey Hess, M: 402-312-7796, hello@aubreyhess.com, www.aubreyhess.com - This is Edward – the smartly-designed home from 4th generation homebuilders, Ramm Construction. Pull into the garage & leave the backpacks, groceries, & briefcases in the drop zone. Enter the eat-in kitchen featuring decorative tile backsplash, quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry, massive hidden pantry, & gas range w/ wall oven where you can appreciate the view of the gas fireplace. Our favorite thing about Edward is the sun room, a versatile space for anything - office, toy room, or den. Light pours through the Marvin windows as you walk up the 2-story entry to the amply-sized bedrooms, all w/ solid wood shelving in closets. Split vanities, walk-in shower w/ tile surround, soaking tub, & quartz countertops featured in the en suite. Edward backs to a lovely view for miles & asks that you please pay special attention to the details – whether it’s the locally-crafted cabinets, precision painting, or meticulous