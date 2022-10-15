4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $625,000

Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to this stunning single owner W/O ranch located in Windgate Ranch II! This zero-entry home will impress with a spacious floorplan and high end finishes including LVT flooring, canned lighting, 9’+ ceiling height, vaulted ceilings, elegant light fixtures, Hunter Douglas designer banded shades & vertical panel track shades. Large living room offers a stone fireplace, see-through staircase & large drop zone with an office workspace. Beautiful eat-in kitchen is a chef's dream and perfect for any occasion with an island, quartz countertops, elegant backsplash, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave/convection oven atop a built-in single wall oven, 36” professional gas cooktop & walk-in pantry. Primary BD offers recessed lighting & gorgeous BA with his & her sinks, standalone tub, unique shower & large walk-in closet. Finished LL features an oversized rec room, exercise room & storage. Exterior offers