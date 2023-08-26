Dani Schram, M: 402-618-3259, dani.schram@bhhsamb.com, https://www.danischram.com - This home is complete and ready to start enjoying. Exterior paint to be done soon. If purchased before completion, you can pick the color. You will fall in love with the 2 master suites on the main floor! How perfect is that! Gorgeous kitchen w/ walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar and large island. Primary has laundry attached to the walk-in closet, making laundry day a breeze. Shiplap gives this home so much character. 4 bedrooms, 3 car, covered patio, and fully finished basement w/ bar area. Large rec room in the basement with tons of storage. You will also enjoy 2 additional bedrooms in the basement. This home is absolutely perfect for any stage of life. This is another high quality build by Jeff McCaul. Jeff has been building homes homes since 1972. Wouldn't you rather have 51 years of experience building your home?!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $615,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND — In a few months, Ashland will finally have the performing arts center that local theater and music proponents have envisioned for years.
WAVERLY — When Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced last Thursday the state’s intention to build a new $350 million, 1,500-bed prison near 112th…
A 33-year-old man died following a shooting near Miller Park in North Omaha.
Police on Friday identified the man who died in the collision Thursday afternoon as 77-year-old John Mayfield.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 61 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in south central Nebraska.