Welcome home to your new 4 bedroom/3 bath/3 car garage ranch in Skyline Villas! This was a builders custom home and ended up having to move out of state, giving you the perfect opportunity to move right in. Many upgrades including electrical and lighting package, 8’ interior and exterior doors, 8’ garage doors, high-end finishes, custom cabinets, sound proofing insulation on main floor, insulated garage, and so much more! This is one of the last lots in this subdivision so you don’t have to worry about new construction debris and noises either.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $579,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN — The level of softball talent in Saunders County has been undeniable over the past few years, with multiple state appearances by thre…
Thousands of Marines backed by advanced U.S. fighter jets and warships are slowly building up a presence in the Persian Gulf. While America's …
The Royal Grove — a Lincoln music venue in its 90th year of operation — will close after Saturday's performance for a month to complete its re…
WAHOO — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department will add three vehicles next year, on one condition.
A Crete man accidentally shot himself with his friend's handgun at a barbecue Saturday evening about 15 miles southwest of Lincoln, authorities said.