4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $550,000

  • Updated
Christopher Johnson, M: 402-215-7739, cjinomaha@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/christopher.johnson - www.bhhsamb.com/christopher.johnson -https://www.buildwithempire.com/ We have many base plans available or will build to suit. Prices start at $550k with lot. We are a custom builder that believes communication and a unique, quality product leads to happy customers. Call us today to see what sets us apart like extended warranties, 2x6 construction, generous allowances, and no surprises. We have multiple lots in Coventry Ridge to build on. All are walkout or daylight lots. Lot #102 is a walkout lot facing SW. Find more information about Coventry Ridge by visiting https://coventryridgehomes.com/ or contact agent, Chris Johnson @ 402-215-7739..

