Bob Pew, M: 402-578-6054, bpew@npdodge.com, https://www.bobpew.npdodge.com - ALL NEW and ready for you! Brand new construction, 1.5 story, 3 car garage in Coventry Ridge on a large corner lot. Quality build by Newport Homes, Genesee Plan. Sit on your covered front porch or your covered backyard patio! This home offers a main floor primary suite and 3 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Powder room on the main as well. Great room with soaring 14 foot ceilings, fireplace feature wall and so much light! Open kitchen with hidden walk-in pantry for all the things! Server/buffet with glass door cabinets adjacent to dining. Mudroom/Laundry off the garage. Call to see it TODAY! Newport Homes strives to provide a solid, well insulated, energy efficient home. Newport Homes is a 3rd generation Custom Home Builder, building in Douglas and Sarpy County. Ranch 2 story and 1.5 Story Plans available.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $525,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – The top three vote-getters in the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education election were not clear after the General Election early resu…
WAHOO – Unofficial election results show two incumbents on the Wahoo Board of Education were not re-elected.
WAHOO – In now my second year as the sports editor at the Wahoo, Ashland and Waverly newspapers, one thing I have come to notice is the rich s…
ASHLAND – Unofficial election results as of 12 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, show Jim Anderson will be the next mayor of Ashland.
YUTAN – Voters in the Yutan school district have chosen one incumbent and two newcomers to serve on the Yutan Board of Education for the next …
ASHLAND – With the announcement earlier this year that Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz was not running for reelection, two candidates have put t…
WAVERLY – For the first time since 2019, the Class B No. 4 Waverly football team is headed back to the semifinals of the Class B Football Play…
WAVERLY — The Waverly Theatre Company has some big shoes to fill.
WAHOO – The Wahoo Board of Education has five candidates for the three seats that are up for election.
ASHLAND —The race for the open seats on the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education features one newcomer and three incumbents, and just one will…