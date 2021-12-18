4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $520,000

Lovely 2 story home with 10 ft ceilings on the main level. Light LVP flooring throughout the main level. White kitchen with large center island, built-in ovens, cooktop, extra large pantry. You'll love this floorplan. All bathrooms with tile floors and laundry room too. Great room with stone fireplace with floating cabinets and shelves. Enjoy the extra office space off the garage with built-ins and nice windows that could be used as a zoom room. Garage is 3+ with extra depth and tall ceilings. Garage door openers and kitchen appliances included. This home is available now.